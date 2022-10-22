Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: 101st Deployment Doesn't Mean US Troops in Ukraine

The U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division's deployment to Europe for wartime simulations and to reinforce NATO's eastern flank does not mean the United States is sending troops into Ukraine, Fred Fleitz, the vice-chair of the America First Policy Institute, Center for American Security, said Saturday on Newsmax.

"The United States is always preparing for war, is always prepared to defend NATO countries, but the U.S. is not going to send troops into Ukraine," Fleitz, a Newsmax contributor and former chief of staff to the National Security Council, commented on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

"President [Joe] Biden is not going to do that ... the U.S. is not going to risk escalating this conflict into a nuclear conflict."

However, he said that it does make sense to conduct exercises and place troops to defend NATO allies.

Meanwhile, the war between Russia and Ukraine is going in a direction that is progressively becoming worse, and Fleitz said he believes the hostilities must come to a halt, as Russian President Vladimir Putin's retaliations are going to kill Ukraine's infrastructure.

"The Ukrainians are routing the Russian army, but Putin is retaliating by destroying the Ukrainian power infrastructure as winter is approaching," said Fleitz. "Maybe with Ukraine getting all these weapons they can force the Russians to withdraw in the spring. By that time, Ukraine will have been leveled; and its power and water infrastructure will have been destroyed."

But rather than that happening, "the war has to stop now," said Fleitz. "There has to be some kind of cease-fire or off-ramp to stop the fighting. With Russia pulling out in the spring and Russia's infrastructure destroyed, that is not a win for anyone."

Fleitz agreed that he wants Putin to lose and to be thrown out of office; but meanwhile, a way out would just freeze it for a few years and allow international talks to start.

"Let's just freeze it in place," he said. "That's how many conflicts have ended. There is not a full resolution, just where the troops are frozen in place and the question of a peace settlement is postponed until a later date."

Fleitz added that an interlocutor is needed to negotiate the peace; and he believes that former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, if he's reelected, would be a "great choice."

"I'm afraid it's hard to find credible interlocutors, he said. "The Russians don't have much respect for President Biden and his team, so I don't think it will come from the U.S.; but maybe Netanyahu would be a choice."

Meanwhile, turning to China, Fleitz called it a "serious threat" for Xi Jinping to have been named to a third term as leader.

"I think the chances he could invade Taiwan are significantly higher than they were now that he's consolidated power," he said. "When he sees what's happening in Ukraine, Taiwan is something he wants."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!