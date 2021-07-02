Rep. Fred Keller to Newsmax: Pentagon Continuing Trump Policy in Afghanistan

The news that all U.S. forces have left the Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan continues former President Donald Trump's promise to bring troops home, and now that it's happening, President Joe Biden should also continue to help Israel, Rep. Fred Keller said on Newsmax Friday.

"I know we're going to be having a presence there but not a presence of combat troops," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I'm going to assume the Pentagon is carrying out the last of the plan of the Trump administration, and we should give support to our allies, as we should be giving support to Israel to replenish the Iron Dome. I would hope the Biden administration will take a look at that policy too and help our allies in Israel."

The military has been at Bagram Airfield for almost 20 years, using the facility as the center of the war to hunt down al Qaeda and fight against the Taliban. The airfield has been handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force, but one official said that Gen. Austin S. Miller, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, "still retains all the capabilities and authorities to protect the forces."

Keller also discussed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to appoint Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., to the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol.

"As anybody has said about the events of Jan. 6, it's the people that did it that should be held accountable," said Keller. "It was not a good image that we saw that day."

But still, the Department of Justice and the FBI are investigating the matter, so Congress should instead focus on the Chinese Communist Party and its coverup over the origins of COVID-19, "the thing that caused the death of 600,000 Americans and decimated our economy," said Keller.

He also criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her comments about the Senate passing infrastructure reform through reconciliation, accusing her of advancing "the liberal agenda" rather than focusing on real infrastructure.

"When you listen to what the speaker is talking about, she's not talking about infrastructure that Americans care about, like roads bridges, broadband internet access, natural gas pipelines," said Keller. "She's talking about advancing the liberal agenda and the other way she can get it done is through reconciliation, so nothing about it is bipartisan."

He also accused Pelosi of wanting to speak about "personalities rather than policy" with calls for House Minority Kevin McCarthy to "address every move" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene makes.

"The policy of speaker Pelosi and the Biden administration and leader (Chuck) Schumer is one that is failing," he said. "We got a disaster at or southern border. We've got prices increasingly had runaway inflation and we're not discussing energy independence, which is national security. We're not discussing that because they really don't have an answer on that their policies on that train wreck and they want to talk about personalities rather than policy."

But Keller said his own constituents care about national security, energy, inflation, and "keeping our border secure."

