Tags: fred keller | senate | gop | debate | primary

Rep. Keller to Newsmax: Stop Policies That Don't Put 'America First'

the american flag is held before the 2022 nfl pro bowl in las vegas
(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 04 May 2022 04:19 PM

Speaking before the Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary debate, local Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., told Newsmax that Republicans need to put America first.

"We need good representation in Washington, D.C., and we need to stop these policies that aren't putting America first," Keller told "American Agenda."

"There is nothing wrong with saying America's first," Keller said. "When you travel, and you're on the airplane, and the flight attendant says, 'When the mask comes down, take care of yourself first, then you can take care of other people,' that's like that with anything; we need to make sure we take care of America first, with the people of America first."

The Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary debate, hosted by Newsmax, will be held Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST and will feature Greta Van Susteren as the moderator. The candidates in attendance will be Mehmet Oz, Kathy Barnette, David McCormick, Jeff Bartos, and Carla Sands.

Wednesday, 04 May 2022 04:19 PM
