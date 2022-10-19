Rep. Keller to Newsmax: Dr. Oz 'Shares Our Values'

Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., told Newsmax Wednesday that he's confident the people of Pennsylvania will support Dr. Mehmet Oz on Election Day because the celebrity heart surgeon turned GOP Senate candidate "shares our values."

"The people of Pennsylvania really know how important it is to elect the senator that shares our values and when we're looking at the values that Fetterman supports, which is the Green New Deal and all the things that have harmed Pennsylvanians, it's not good for us," Keller said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "We need an America that is safe, strong [and] free, and that can only be supported by the policies of Dr. Oz, who is actually taking the time and making sure that people understand his platform."

With just three weeks to go before Election Day, Oz's race against Democrat John Fetterman — one of the most closely watched in the country — has turned into a squeaker, with the Cook Political Report calling the race a toss-up.

Competing for retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey's seat, control of the evenly divided Senate hangs in the balance and could be decided by the Pennsylvania race.

Following a bruising primary contest, Oz has battled his way back in the race with Fetterman, going from a double-digit deficit in the polls to a statistical dead heat, according to the most recent RealClearPolitics polling average.

Keller pointed to Oz's platform as critical to the future of Pennsylvania.

"The policies that Oz embraces are the ones that make a strong Pennsylvania, which is abundant energy, it's freedom, it's safety, it's funding the police, it's making sure criminals aren't out in the streets," the Keystone State congressman said. "So I think that on Election Day we're going to see the people support the candidate that shares our values and that's Dr. Oz."