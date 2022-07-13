Rep. Keller to Newsmax: Biden 'Totally Out of Touch'

Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., called out President Joe Biden on Newsmax for being "totally out of touch" with the issues of everyday Americans.

"I just think the president is totally out of touch with the American people and what's important to the American people, and that is that they can provide for their families, have a good living, and do well in their communities," Keller told, "American Agenda."

"And they're not seeing the leadership from this president that we need. We haven't seen [this level of inflation] since the 1980s when I was in high school ... this assault on American energy is what's leading this inflation and causing so much misery for Americans all across our nation," Keller added.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor and Statistics monthly report from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation had accelerated to a novel 40-year high of 9.1% in June.

Keller says the United States should focus on producing energy domestically to curb inflation.

"How," Keller asked," is going to Saudi Arabia begging them to produce more energy gonna be better for the United States? What we should be doing is, we should be encouraging development of U.S. energy."