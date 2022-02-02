Rep. Keller to Newsmax: Border Hearings Needed 'To Bring Accountability' to Biden Officials

Rep. Fred Keller, R-Penn., told Newsmax Wednesday that he and other GOP congressmen want the House Oversight Committee to hold hearings on the southern border crisis to make sure officials in the administration of President Joe Biden answer questions and are held accountable.

"We've actually sent four letters, starting last spring, to [House Oversight Committee] Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney to have hearings on what the administration knew and what were they told by theses intelligence agencies, by these departments at the southern border that caused them to reverse the policies that we knew were working," Keller said on "American Agenda" Wednesday. "What we're looking for is the oversight committee, under the leadership of Chairwoman Maloney, to do its job so that we don't continue to have these things happening."

Keller said that more than 2 million illegal migrants were apprehended at the border over the last year and that is more than "the individual population of 12 states."

He said he wants to know what caused the Biden administration to reverse the border policies of former President Donald Trump, including building the wall at the border, because those policies were working.

"We want all these people in one room so they can stop dodging the questions when they're asked individually from members of Congress," he said. "Rep. Dan Meuser and I are going to be introducing some legislation to bring that accountability to force these agencies to provide us with information as members of Congress and congressmen."

Biden immediately reversed the Trump policies and stopped the construction of the southern border wall upon assuming office in January 2021.

It wasn't until the U.S. Supreme Court issued an order that the administration re-implemented the "remain in Mexico" policy, where migrants had to stay in that country until their cases came up in a United States court.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency has encountered another almost 500,000 illegal migrants between Oct. 1, 2021, and now.

"What things have they seen to cause them to make the decisions at America's borders? What information caused them to stop building the wall, caused them to stop having the remain in Mexico policy," he said. "There has to be something that made those decisions and we want to get to the bottom of it."

