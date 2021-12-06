Rep. Fred Keller to Newsmax: 'Beijing Testing Biden Administration Every Day'

Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., reaffirmed fellow Sen. Tom Cotton's call to completely boycott the Beijing Olympics on Newsmax.

"Today, the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games," Cotton wrote in a statement Monday. "The president has once again opted for a half measure, when bold leadership was required. The United States should fully boycott the Genocide Games in Beijing."

Keller added on "American Agenda" that "Beijing is testing the Biden administration every day" on foreign policy – threatening our interests abroad through actions in their "Belt and Road Initiative" (BRI).

"We need to make sure that we're serious about this," Keller said Monday. "They now want to have a naval base in the Atlantic coast of Africa

"What we need to do is we need to stand strong and tell them we're not going to tolerate this, and we shouldn't be sending anybody over to Beijing."

Responding to comments made by Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel on China's involvement in the COVID-19 pandemic – and Biden's lack of response - Keller said "we should be" investigating the virus' origins.

"This goes back to the beginning of the origins," Keller said regarding the initial COVID outbreak in Wuhan. "When we had the World Health Organization put out a report, and they [China] actually got to review it beforehand, and they weren't truthful from the beginning of this.

"And we need to make sure we hold them accountable."

Li-Meng Yan, a scientist for the Hong Kong School of Public Health, told Fox News in July of last year that China knew about COVID-19 well before it claimed it did and broke a WHO guideline to tell the world about the threat of the new virus, Business Standard reported.

