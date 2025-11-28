Fleitz to Newsmax: Zelenskyy Ready to Sign Peace Deal Amid Breakthrough in Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is prepared to sign the emerging U.S.-backed peace plan, a development former Trump National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz says reflects "real progress" driven by President Donald Trump and special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Fleitz said Zelenskyy's readiness marks a turning point in negotiations that have accelerated under Trump's pressure campaign.

"Zelenskyy wants to sign the plan, and that means we're making progress in the peace process," Fleitz said, crediting Trump's diplomatic posture and Witkoff's engagement ahead of his scheduled visit to Moscow next week.

Fleitz cautioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is "not interested in peace" and is only "playing along to avoid tough sanctions," but described Ukraine's position as a meaningful step toward a potential resolution.

"We're going to have to put a lot more pain on Russia before Putin is prepared to negotiate," Fleitz said. "I don't think he's prepared at all right now."

The U.S. team is expected to push for further concessions and increased pressure on Moscow as Witkoff continues shuttle diplomacy on behalf of the Trump administration.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian and U.S. delegations would meet this week to work out a formula to bring peace and provide security guarantees for Kyiv.

"Our team, together with American representatives, will meet at the end of this week to continue to bring closer the points we have as a result of [talks in] Geneva in a form that will lead us on the path to peace and security guarantees," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader also said that talks would continue next week involving both delegations and himself, but did not provide additional details.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com