Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: 'No One Respects Joe Biden' in the World

The world's mocking reaction to President Joe Biden's address to the United Nations on Tuesday was not only predictable, but it shows there is no respect for this administration, according to former National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz on Newsmax.

"No one respects Joe Biden, and when he said in his speech we're going to have a new era of relentless diplomacy, and he's going to rebuild America's alliances, the world knows he's lying," Fleitz told Tuesday's "Cortes & Pellegrino."

"He's destroying alliances. He stabbed our allies in the back in Afghanistan. He stabbed the French in the back. Think of all the news coverage about this speech all over the world with the snide comments by commentators in every language, saying that, frankly, Joe Biden is a liar."

Fleitz compared Biden's first U.N. speech to that of former President Donald Trump, who called North Korea's Kim Jong Un "little rocket man" and vowed to destroy the country if it attacked America or our allies.

"Remember when Donald Trump went to the U.N. in 2017 for his first speech, and he threatened to totally destroy North Korea if it threatened United States or its allies," Fleitz told host Steve Cortes. "You may remember the foreign policy establishment went berserk over that, but that speech lowered tensions with North Korea, because Donald Trump understood that a strong America is stabilizing. The North Koreans respect strength."

Fleitz also hearkened back to former Obama administration Defense Secretary Robert Gates that wrote and repeated the mantra Biden was wrong about all of his foreign policies opinions for 40 years.

"The sad thing is a Joe Biden didn't have good sense and foreign policy when he was a young man; he was he was wrong about everything," Fleitz continued. "Now, unfortunately, he's a man who is apparently acting senile, doesn't know what's going on, making decisions that don't make any sense."

The blame is not just on the oldest president in U.S. history either, Fleitz adding, sharing blame on the shortcomings of his Cabinet and staff.

"He's surrounded by perhaps the weakest foreign policy team in history," Fleitz added. "Not only was Gates right then, but the situation is so much worse now. We have a president who was incapable of keeping us safe. My solution would be that Biden desperately needs to bring in some men and women of gravitas and experience – Henry Kissinger, Condoleezza Rice, a Jim Baker.

"He desperately needs people to rein him in and to say, 'no,' when he tries to do something that's, frankly, bonkers."

Even Fleitz admitted his team tried to warn him, along with the world, about the dangers of his unconditional withdrawal from Afghanistan on his arbitrary date before 9/11.

"What makes the Afghanistan withdrawal so much worse is that he was told repeatedly not to do what he was trying to do," Fleitz concluded. "The Europeans pleaded with him to extend the withdrawal deadline. He ignored it. That's why the British Parliament censored him. He was told this wasn't going to work, but he stubbornly stuck to this plan anyway, because he wanted to brag on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 that he got all troops out of Afghanistan.

"And he was so embarrassed, he couldn't give a live speech from Ground Zero on 9/11 because he knew there'd be booing."

