Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: New Pressure on Putin Coming

The Trump administration is likely planning to ramp up the pressure against Russian President Vladimir Putin if it doesn't quit stalling on reaching a peace agreement, Fred Fleitz, a senior fellow at the America First Policy Institute, told Newsmax on Friday.

"I believe the administration is planning a backup plan of new sanctions and more pressure on Russia if it doesn't cooperate," Fleitz told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I will tell you that I heard from someone who is tied to senior Trump officials that there is going to be a new initiative to put much greater pressure on Putin to cooperate, because, frankly, the peace process is not going well."

His comments come as Putin on Friday called for a "transitional administration" to be put in place in Ukraine to replace President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He also vowed his army would "finish off" Ukrainian troops.

Fleitz noted that Russia is saying it will not abide by a maritime ceasefire with Ukraine unless sanctions are lifted.

"That's not going to happen," he said. "It seems pretty clear the Russians are not serious about peace. They're not negotiating in good faith. And that's why President [Donald] Trump said this week he thinks the Russians are dragging their feet."

Meanwhile, South Korea's military reported Thursday that North Korea appears to have deployed at least 3,000 more soldiers to Russia, and Fleitz said that the United States should be "very concerned" over the growing ties between the two nations.

"We don't know exactly what the North Koreans are getting in exchange for the ammunition and troops that they're providing to Russia," he said. "They may be getting advanced satellite and missile technology, which will help North Korea's capabilities to launch nuclear warheads, possibly in ICBMS that could hit the United States."

He added that the development is "very dangerous" and that he believes the Trump administration must push for Russia and North Korea to cut their relationship and for North Korea to stop sending troops and ammunition to be used against Ukraine.

