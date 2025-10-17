Fleitz to Newsmax: Trump's Patience With Putin 'Is Running Out'

Former National Security Council Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz told Newsmax that President Donald Trump's view of Russian President Vladimir Putin is diminishing as the war with Ukraine drags on.

Fleitz told "American Agenda" on Friday that "Trump's patience is running out."

The questions about whether Trump will allow the sale of long-range Tomahawk missiles is ramping up after his White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Fleitz said the missiles would make a strong addition to Ukraine's armament stockpile.

"The Tomahawks are extremely accurate. They're difficult to jam, they can hit with great precision with large warheads," he said.

A congressional report released in September details how some earlier versions of the missile were nuclear-capable. But those have been retired from service, and the missiles currently deployed by U.S. military forces are fitted with only conventional warheads.

Still, said Fleitz, the capabilities of the weapon in the hands of Ukrainian warfighters could make Russia reevaluate which nations might be additional targets, including NATO countries.

"I'm concerned that if Ukraine got Tomahawks, Russia would make a decision that we're (U.S.) not just providing weapons to Ukraine any longer. We have gone to war with Russia."

From Trump's perspective, he said, Russia dragging things on might push Trump to sell the missiles to Ukraine.

"If Putin disrespects Trump again and plays him for time at the upcoming meetings, I think Trump may provide them," Fleitz said.

Kira Rudik, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, told Newsmax on Friday that Ukraine needs the Tomahawks to increase "pressure" on Putin.

Rudik said, "Right now, we think it's time to put pressure on Russia, because there has not been actually pressure on them beforehand."

She said the weapons under discussion could tip the scales.

"Tomahawk missiles in Ukraine would be this kind of pressure that is needed right now to move forward, also in a diplomatic way," Rudik asserted.

