Fleitz to Newsmax: Latest Syria Strikes 'Right Thing to Do'

The latest U.S. strikes that hit more than 35 Islamic State targets in Syria were warranted because ISIS is trying to exploit instability under the country's new, fragile government, former National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz said on Newsmax Sunday.

"In Syria, we know that these radical Islamist groups thrive in ungoverned spaces, and the new Syrian government is extremely weak, and ISIS is trying to take advantage of that to expand its influence, to conduct terrorist attacks," Fleitz told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "It made the mistake of conducting one against the United States."

Fleitz said Syria's current government is also fighting ISIS and has been battling the group for years. "This is the right thing to do," he said of the U.S. strikes.

He also said U.S. action against ISIS targets in Nigeria is justified, arguing that other governments have not responded forcefully to violence against Christians there.

"Nobody has lifted a finger to stand up for Nigerian Christians who have been mutilated and killed, and schoolgirls have been kidnapped over a number of years," Fleitz said.

He said European leaders have been vocal on other human rights issues while remaining silent on Nigeria.

On threats to U.S. forces in the region, Fleitz said American troops are already on heightened alert due to tensions involving Iran and warned that Tehran could seek to divert attention from domestic demonstrations by encouraging proxy attacks in Syria and Iraq.

"The Iranian regime is in enormous trouble, and I think it's going to strike out, and it's going to try to distract from the demonstrations by getting its proxies, militias in Syria and Iraq to attack American soldiers," he said.

Fleitz also weighed in on President Donald Trump's comments about Cuba, saying the Cuban government has long relied on outside support and could face steeper economic trouble as Venezuelan assistance declines.

"The situation in Cuba is going to get much worse because of what's going on in Venezuela," he said.

Turning to Greenland, Fleitz said he recently met with Danish officials and criticized Denmark for not engaging in serious talks with the United States, while warning of strategic competition from China and Russia in the Arctic.

"Denmark has refused to engage in any sensible, serious negotiations with the U.S.," he said, adding that he expects upcoming meetings with Secretary of State Marco Rubio to prompt a shift.

