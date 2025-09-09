Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Europe Must Do Its Part on Russia Sanctions

President Donald Trump is beginning a new phase in trying to end the war in Ukraine by preparing very tough sanctions on Russia, but it won't work unless Europe does its part, former Trump National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Tuesday.

After Moscow launched the largest single offensive of the war against Ukraine over the weekend, Fleitz told "Wake Up America" that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is accelerating the war. He is disrespecting President Trump despite his incredible diplomatic efforts to give Putin an off-ramp to end Russia's isolation, to end this terrible war."

Fleitz, who is a former CIA analyst, explained that "we are now in a new phase. Trump is preparing to put very tough energy and then economic sanctions on Russia, but he is also making it clear that Europe has to do its part. Europe has to stop buying energy from Russia."

Fleitz emphasized that Trump noted "that Europe bought 1.1 billion euros in energy from Russia over the last year. That has to stop."

Fleitz also stressed that "European states have to start sanctioning nations that do business with Russia. The U.S. can't be sanctioning India and China, but Europe slips in and makes deals with them. That's not going to work. We can't do this alone."

