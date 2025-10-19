Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Trump Will Send Tomahawks if Russia Escalates

Former National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz predicted Sunday on Newsmax that President Donald Trump's "patience will run out" on Russia if it escalates its war against Ukraine, and said he'll likely provide the Tomahawk missiles Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seeking.

"It's good that they're talking, but I'm also pessimistic based on things I've heard," Fleitz said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "The Russians say they want territory that Ukraine is not going to give up."

Fleitz added that both sides may need to make limited concessions to open the door for a ceasefire and said that Zelenskyy may agree to avoid contesting Russia's control over Crimea and to suspend NATO membership ambitions for a set period.

"He's not going to agree to it, but he's not going to contest it," Fleitz said.

"I think he'll probably have to agree not to pursue NATO membership for maybe 10 or 25 years, [but] that's also not an issue because several nations in NATO would veto that," he continued.

The real challenge, Fleitz said, lies in convincing Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war, and Trump is uniquely suited to achieve that.

"[Trump] made an interesting statement, to let both sides declare victory," he said. "I know that sounds ridiculous... but Trump has to be a neutral mediator who can make the case to Putin to do this."

Fleitz said that while the process will take time, Trump's negotiation style could help push progress. When asked about Trump's approach, he said, "Well, there's nothing wrong with that. That's why he's 'The Art of the Deal,' right? Master negotiator."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com