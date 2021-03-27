Fred Fleitz to Newsmax TV: 'Indecisive, Weak' Biden a Danger to US

President Joe Biden is an "indecisive, weak" leader and that is dangerous for the United States and its stance with other world powers like China, North Korea, and Russia, including the potential of North Korea eventually testing a nuclear weapon, former National Security Council Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz warned on Newsmax TV.

His comments to Saturday's "The Count" came in response to Biden's statement during this week's press conference there would be "responses" if North Korea would continue to escalate its activities after it shot 2 missiles into the sea Thursday.

"Donald Trump responded to North Korea by saying there would be fire and fury like the world has never seen," Fleitz, now the President and CEO for the Center for Security Policy, a Washington, D.C., think tank, said. "Joe Biden says there will be 'responses.' American weakness and an indecisive, weak president are dangerous. It is destabilizing. It emboldens, encourages our enemies and adversaries to try something."

Ri Pyong Chol, a leading official in North Korea's missile program who supervised the test, said Biden's comments revealed his "deep-seated hostility" to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's regime.

"Such remarks from the U.S. president are an undisguised encroachment on our state's right to self-defense and provocation to it," Ri said in his statement, published by state media outlet KCNA.

He also said Pyongyang is expressing "deep apprehension" over Biden's remarks, calling the missile launches a violation of United Nations resolutions and that North Korea considers the exercise part of its right to self-defense.

"If the U.S. continues with its thoughtless remarks without thinking of the consequences, it may be faced with something that is not good," warned, saying North Korea will "continue to increase our most thoroughgoing and overwhelming military power."

"North Korea senses an opportunity here," Fleitz said. "They're going to do their darnedest to pressure the Biden administration to give it huge concessions, and I think if they don't get it, they're probably going to test a nuclear weapon, not just long-range missiles."

Meanwhile, Iran, and China have signed a 25-year strategic deal, with Beijing to invest millions in Iran in exchange for oil, and Fleitz said this is something China has been doing worldwide.

"When we have a weak and indecisive president, our enemies are going to run rings around us and make agreements," Fleitz said. "The fact that China is doing this with Iran right now, instead of working with the Biden administration to stop Iran's nuclear program, I think is very instructive. I mean, Iran and China, they were watching that press conference this week and they saw the weakness of our president."

Russia also has its own agreement with China, Fleitz said, and the countries are getting closer now because they see an opportunity "at America's expense."

