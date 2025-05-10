Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: India-Pakistan Ceasefire Faces Immediate Setbacks

Hours after President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, accusations of violations emerged, highlighting the fragility of peace efforts between the nuclear-armed rivals.

Fred Fleitz, former CIA analyst and senior fellow at the America First Policy Institute, described the ceasefire Saturday on Newsmax between India and Pakistan as inherently fragile, emphasizing the difficulty in swiftly stabilizing such agreements.

Speaking on "The Count," Fleitz noted, "Ceasefires are often volatile. It takes a while for them to get settled," underscoring the expected challenges in maintaining the newly announced truce.

Highlighting the gravity of the conflict, Fleitz pointed out the use of advanced weaponry, remarking, "Both sides used more significant weapons than have been used in the past." He specifically cited Pakistan's use of China's most advanced air-to-air missiles, which reportedly downed between two and five Indian fighter jets — a development Fleitz characterized as particularly alarming.

Fleitz credited the Trump administration, particularly Secretary of State Marco Rubio, for its proactive diplomatic intervention. "I give the Trump administration credit for putting enormous pressure on both states to solve this, especially Secretary of State Rubio," he said. However, despite diplomatic efforts, Fleitz acknowledged that incidents shortly after such ceasefire announcements are common.

The immediate breach accusations after Trump's announcement illustrate Fleitz's point about initial instability.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated late Saturday that Pakistan had repeatedly violated the understanding, fueling concerns that tensions might rapidly escalate again despite diplomatic efforts to broker peace, NPR reported.

The ceasefire followed weeks of escalating violence triggered by last month's massacre of tourists in Kashmir, an incident India attributes to Pakistan-backed militants, an accusation Pakistan denies. The situation remains tense, with peace efforts precariously balanced as both sides settle into the agreement.

