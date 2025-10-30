Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: To Develop New Nukes, We Have to Test Them

Former National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Thursday it is important to conduct nuclear testing to keep the United States' nuclear weapons program up to date.

Fleitz appeared on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" after President Donald Trump announced a resumption in nuclear testing for the first time since 1992.

"The United States has more nuclear weapons than any other country," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my first term in office.

"Because of the tremendous destructive power, I hated to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years," Trump added.

"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis," Trump continued. That process will begin immediately."

Fleitz noted other countries have been testing since 1992.

"There's been a moratorium on nuclear tests since 1992," Fleitz said. "The U.S. has abided by it. We know Pakistan, India, and North Korea have violated it."

"But we also know that China and Russia have been violating it for a long time with low-yield nuclear tests," Fleitz added.

Fleitz said the U.S.' nuclear arsenal is declining in sophistication and capability because of not testing.

"There's some nuclear weapons that are so old, we've cannibalized older weapons to keep them operating and to keep up with the Russians and the Chinese," Fleitz said. "To develop new weapons, we have to test them."

"We don't have many nuclear scientists who have even seen a nuclear test," Fleitz said. "If we're going to have a robust nuclear arsenal, we have to have new weapons, and we have to have nuclear scientists who know how to run them."

