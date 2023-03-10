Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: US had Ukrainians Sabotage Pipelines

Fred Fleitz, senior fellow at America First Policy Institute, told Newsmax that he suspects the U.S. persuaded Ukraine to sabotage the Nord Stream pipelines.

"I think we had the Ukrainians do it," he said on Friday's "Wake Up America." "I didn't think Biden had the guts to have the U.S. do it because he has to report to Congress. He would be discovered. But this required very advanced diving skills, extremely sophisticated equipment. It's so deep that divers have to breathe a special mixture of air and helium and they have to decompress over a long period of time.

"This took a lot of money and experience. I don't think Ukraine did this alone. My guess is that the U.S. assisted them and may have put Ukraine up to it. I think we wanted a plausible deniability. I don't have any evidence of this, but I don't buy that Ukraine did this on its own."

The New York Times reported Tuesday that U.S. officials say they reviewed new intelligence that suggests a pro-Ukrainian group was behind the 2022 attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, which run under the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany.

U.S. officials said there was no evidence that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or any of his top lieutenants were involved. In addition, there was no evidence pointing to Ukrainian officials.

Fleitz also Friday said the U.S. is less safe since Biden became president.

"There's no question we are considerably less safe because of the surge of hostilities from China," Fleitz said. "I think the war in Ukraine broke out mostly because of President Biden's incompetence. Iran is close to a nuclear weapon."

Fleitz noted that Russia has the advantage in long war with Ukraine.

"I don't think Ukraine can survive years of a grinding war of attrition," he said. "I think Russia can hold out for a grinding war of attrition. Ukraine would have to have a substantial amount of weapons from the West [to survive]. Ukraine can't sustain the military losses that they're achieving right now. That's what worries me."