×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fred fleitz | nord stream | pipelines | u.s. | ukraine | sabotage

Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: US had Ukrainians Sabotage Pipelines

Fred Fleitz speaks to newsmax
Fred Fleitz (Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 10 March 2023 09:53 AM EST

Fred Fleitz, senior fellow at America First Policy Institute, told Newsmax that he suspects the U.S. persuaded Ukraine to sabotage the Nord Stream pipelines.

"I think we had the Ukrainians do it," he said on Friday's "Wake Up America." "I didn't think Biden had the guts to have the U.S. do it because he has to report to Congress. He would be discovered. But this required very advanced diving skills, extremely sophisticated equipment. It's so deep that divers have to breathe a special mixture of air and helium and they have to decompress over a long period of time.

"This took a lot of money and experience. I don't think Ukraine did this alone. My guess is that the U.S. assisted them and may have put Ukraine up to it. I think we wanted a plausible deniability. I don't have any evidence of this, but I don't buy that Ukraine did this on its own."

The New York Times reported Tuesday that U.S. officials say they reviewed new intelligence that suggests a pro-Ukrainian group was behind the 2022 attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, which run under the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany.

U.S. officials said there was no evidence that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or any of his top lieutenants were involved. In addition, there was no evidence pointing to Ukrainian officials.

Fleitz also Friday said the U.S. is less safe since Biden became president.

"There's no question we are considerably less safe because of the surge of hostilities from China," Fleitz said. "I think the war in Ukraine broke out mostly because of President Biden's incompetence. Iran is close to a nuclear weapon."

Fleitz noted that Russia has the advantage in long war with Ukraine.

"I don't think Ukraine can survive years of a grinding war of attrition," he said. "I think Russia can hold out for a grinding war of attrition. Ukraine would have to have a substantial amount of weapons from the West [to survive]. Ukraine can't sustain the military losses that they're achieving right now. That's what worries me."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Fred Fleitz, senior fellow at America First Policy Institute, told Newsmax that he suspects the U.S. persuaded Ukraine to sabotage the Nord Stream pipelines.
fred fleitz, nord stream, pipelines, u.s., ukraine, sabotage
345
2023-53-10
Friday, 10 March 2023 09:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved