Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: WH Must Keep Biden From Doing Things 'Just Plain Bonkers'

President Joe Biden needs to clean house at the White House and find capable advisers amid myriad early administration missteps, according to former National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz on Newsmax.

"Look, in a perfect world, Joe Biden would be removed from office, but then that would mean Kamala Harris would be president; that might be worse, but we need to get better advisers around Biden," Fleitz, who briefly served as the chief of staff to fired National Security Adviser John Bolton, told "Saturday Agenda." "I think he's proved he is not fit to be commander in chief. We need a Henry Kissinger, Jim Baker.

"There are Democrats with gravitas and backbone who could give him better advice and would stand up to him when he tries to do something in the future that's just plain bonkers concerning national security.

"Men and women to say, 'look, Mr. President, if you do that, I'm resigning or I'm going to go to Congress.'"

Amid the Afghanistan withdrawal chaos, the accidental drone strikes killing civilians, including children, the COVID-19 response struggles, and dangerously open borders allowing migrants and unvetted Afghanistan refugees into our country, the Biden administration needs a reset it has been trying to force on America, Fleitz added to host Joe Pinion.

"I think Joe Biden is trying to fundamentally change this country," Fleitz concluded. "That's why he's kept the southern border open. He'll just let anyone come into this country. He's trying to get illegal aliens to come here to be Democratic voters.

"So I think that's going to be what's going to happen with these Afghan refugees also."

