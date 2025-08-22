Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Hope No Classified Docs Found in Bolton Raid

Fred Fleitz, a former National Security Council chief of staff under President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday that the FBI's search of John Bolton's Maryland residence could pose serious consequences if classified documents are discovered.

"Well, I hope there's no classified information in John Bolton's house — that's a crime," he told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It's something that he shouldn't have done, if that's the case. I hate to hear things like that. Whether we agree with Bolton or not. I know you and I are very careful, Mark. When we were in government, you didn't bring classified information home. I hope they don't find any."

FBI agents raided Bolton's home early Friday as part of a high-profile national security investigation. A source confirmed to Newsmax that the investigation is focused on the handling of classified documents.

The raid began around 7 a.m. ET at Bolton's residence in Bethesda, Maryland, and was ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel.

Bolton was not detained and has not been charged with any crimes, according to the source, who was not authorized to discuss the investigation by name and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

