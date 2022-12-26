Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: No Leadership Is Leaving Foreign Policy 'Adrift'

Foreign policy is "adrift" in the United States because of a "lack of leadership and a perception of American weakness," and that won't likely change next year, Fred Fleitz, a former chief of staff at the National Security Council and ex-CIA analyst, told Newsmax on Monday.

"[Secretary of State] Antony Blinken gave it a rundown of the foreign policy record in 2022 last week, and he talked about building alliances and uniting the world to support Ukraine, but the Ukraine war broke out largely because of American weakness because of what happened in Afghanistan," Fleitz said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Blinken, however, didn't mention Iran or North Korea in his speech, and "that's because the Biden administration's policy on Iran has collapsed," Fleitz added. "They have no North Korea policy."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden recently spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Fleitz said the president's "whole approach to China has been wrong."

"Biden seems to think China is a competitor, and we simply have to out-compete China, which wants to best us as the world's leading power," said Fleitz. "No, Japan is a competitor, France is competitive, Mexico is a competitor."

China, though, is "an adversary," that will not "play by the rules in the global game of influence and economics," Fleitz said. "It is trying to achieve world domination in every sphere of military economic intelligence and I think that the idea that this is just some competition between two equal and morally equivalent powers is just deeply mistaken. It's an assault on the idea of American exceptionalism. Biden doesn't believe in that, and that's really crippling our approach to the Chinese Communist Party."

Biden is also "still struggling" while trying to decide what to do about Ukraine, said Fleitz.

"I think there will be a lot of pressure on him from Congress to justify these increasingly large provisions of weapons to Ukraine," Fleitz said. "I think Congress is going to press Biden to get the Ukrainian government to come to the negotiating table, not to agree to something they can't agree to."

There has to be a discussion on how to end the conflict, as Americans and Congress "do not want to fund an endless war in Ukraine," he said.

