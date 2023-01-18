Former CIA Analyst to Newsmax: Tracking Classified Docs Tricky

Former CIA analyst and National Security Council Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Wednesday that while President Joe Biden was serving as vice president, his office likely was "filled" with classified documents that were not carefully tracked.

"A lot of that information probably was not recorded," Fleitz said on "American Agenda." "In theory, every piece of paper in there that is classified is tracked. But for all practical purposes, there's so much of it. A lot of it may not have been tracked."

Fleitz said that during his time at the CIA, and leading the NSC, he often worked with the National Archives to protect sensitive records that could hurt national security by revealing sources and methods.

CBS News broke the story Jan. 9 that a small batch of classified documents was discovered in November by Biden's lawyers while clearing out a Washington, D.C., office he used from 2017-19. Biden left the vice presidency in 2017.

Another disclosure came that classified materials were discovered in the garage of Biden's personal residence in Wilmington, Delaware, on Dec. 20, followed by a third announcement of more documents being found in his personal library there.

"We're getting to the point where a lot of Americans are wondering what's going on here," Fleitz said. "They were told that documents were accidentally, inadvertently, sent to Biden's home office or to his think tank office.

"But these things have showed up on multiple days. If this was a mistake, let's say it was an envelope full of classified documents that was accidentally sent that ended up in buying stink tank office. How did they end up in Biden's garage? How do they end up in his office? The multiple findings here make it hard to believe that this was a mistake, and it makes us wonder where these documents were before they ended up where they were found."

Fleitz said it was a violation of federal law for Biden to have removed the documents from his official government office, even if they were not classified materials.

Fleitz said Attorney General and the Department of Justice should have taken over the search instead of letting Biden's people go through the documents.

"If the FBI had raided Biden's home, they would have seized everything, including possible records related to other matters, maybe matters involving Hunter Biden," Fleitz said. "And I think that's something that Mr. Biden wanted to avoid."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!