Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: 'Ridiculous' to Let Biden's Attorneys Examine Papers

It's "ridiculous" that the Department of Justice is allowing President Joe Biden's attorneys to examine documents being found at his house and the Penn Biden Center rather than handling the investigation, Fred Fleitz, a former chief of staff at the National Security Council and ex-CIA analyst, told Newsmax on Thursday.

"It's like football players mailing in their urine samples for drug tests," Fleitz said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This has to be done objectively. You can't let the subject of an investigation or his attorneys handpick the evidence of an alleged violation. This has to be done by an objective law enforcement agent."

The same thing happened, Fleitz said, with Hillary Clinton and her email server.

"Her lawyers looked through the server and destroyed things they didn't want the government to see," said Fleitz. "I'm just wondering. What was there that the Biden attorneys decided not to turn over and may have destroyed?"

His comments were in response to an article this week in The Wall Street Journal, which reported that the DOJ considered having FBI agents monitor the Biden attorneys' search for documents but decided not to because the attorneys quickly turned over the first batch they'd discovered, and because it wanted to avoid complicating the investigation.

Meanwhile, photos have surfaced from July 2017 showing Biden's son, Hunter, in the Corvette in the garage at his Wilmington, Delaware home where more classified documents were found. Fleitz said Thursday that he believes that there "likely were documents related to his business dealings" stashed away elsewhere in the family home.

"In my opinion, Biden desperately did not want an FBI investigation of his house, because if that had happened, if the FBI went in there and took all the documents like they did in Mar-a-Lago, they would have taken a lot of documents unrelated to this classified document issue," said Fleitz. "This means additional White House documents that may not have been classified, but were still official records."

Americans should also be "very concerned" about documents that were discovered that may pertain to Ukraine and other countries, said Fleitz.

"We don't know what was there [or] how many documents were turned over, or how seriously classified they were because this is all being self-reported by the White House," said Fleitz. "The White House is not going to tell us how serious this is. Look, with classified documents being stored in a garage and the office of a think tank funded by China, we don't know that there's a connection or that hostile powers had access to this information."

Further, he said it's "such a joke" to hear from the White House that it will cooperate with the DOJ, when "we know that the Justice Department is covering for the White House in this dispute," said Fleitz.

"Will they cooperate with Congress?" he said. "We've already heard that they don't plan to fully cooperate with Congress, and this administration doesn't plan to cooperate with investigations that they think are inappropriate."

