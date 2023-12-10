Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Biden Will Demand Israel Stop War

President Joe Biden, as the election nears, will break in his support of Israel and will "publicly demand the end of the war" to appease his progressive supporters, and that includes a demand that Israel wraps up its war with Hamas by the end of the year, Fred Fleitz, a senior fellow with the America First Policy Institute, told Newsmax Sunday.

"The problem for Biden is that he simply can't get elected next year if he continues to support Israel the way he has been, and he hasn't even been as strong as he should be," Fleitz said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "There's been too much criticism. There is going to be a break, and Biden is going to publicly demand the end of the war."

Fleitz said he doesn't know if Biden will condemn Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. However, he said Biden will have to show his progressive supporters that he's broken with Israel, "that he's taken a different position or he's not going to be reelected."

And that situation will "be ugly," he said, but "beyond the end of the year we're going to see a big change in Biden's policy."

Fleitz's comments come after a Politico article that reports the Biden administration has given Israel a year's end deadline to wrap up the war, according to three officials in Tel Aviv.

The deadline was stressed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Israel last week, Politico reports, even though his deputy national security adviser, Jon Finer, told a security forum Thursday that the administration has not imposed a hard deadline.

"I think the story is pretty accurate," Fleitz told Newsmax. "When Blinken was in Israel, he was pretty rude to Israeli officials that the war has to wrap up at the end of the year. Netanyahu has been clear that he needs at least months to do this."

Meanwhile, the relationship between the United States and Israel remains strong, said Fleitz, but he believes the "optics of differences" between the countries is what led to Hamas's attack.

"I think it will embolden America's enemies, it will embolden Iran, to step up and continue the attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria," he added. "It will embolden the Houthi rebels in Yemen."

But overall, the situation has been "driven by Iran," who ordered the initial attack on Israel in October, said Fleitz.

"I think Iran ordered this attack," he said. "That's what the first Wall Street Journal reports said. There was a meeting in Beirut, according to the Journal and Iranian officials gave the green light for the attack."

Fleitz said he thinks "Iran is driving this."

"It hasn't let up on the attack of U.S. forces in Iraq or Syria and in the Red Sea … there's a strong relationship between Russia, Iran, and China, and I think this is all driven by the perception of American weakness. It's not going to get better in 2024."

