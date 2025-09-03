Fleitz, Chang to Newsmax: India Won't Accept Chinese-Led World Order

Former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz and China expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax on Wednesday that the military parade in Beijing was a reminder of why no nation — especially India — wants to be drawn into a "new world order" led by the Chinese Communist Party.

Fleitz stressed on "American Agenda" that despite the parade's impressive optics, the global reality is stark.

"These other nations do not want to be part of a new world order run by the Chinese Communist Party," he said.

The event in Beijing, where Chinese President Xi Jinping played host to Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, was described by Fleitz as political theater.

Though Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly greeted by Xi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit that ended Monday, Fleitz noted that India and China are not allies.

"These nations are enemies," he said, citing China's military support of Pakistan, including weapons used against India earlier this year.

Chang agreed, underscoring that a long-term partnership between India and China is impossible while border disputes remain unresolved.

"As long as Chinese troops are on the Himalayan border face-to-face with Indian troops, there is going to be no enduring relationship between China and India," he said.

For Chang, meaningful cooperation would only be possible "once the Communist Party is gone."

At the same time, Chang acknowledged recent friction between the U.S. and India, pointing to U.S. tariffs on Indian oil purchases from Russia while China has avoided similar penalties.

"That didn't go down very well in New Delhi," he said. Still, he characterized them as "short-term irritants," arguing that India ultimately "needs the United States" to counter Beijing's regional aggression.

Fleitz reinforced that point by highlighting the absence of Modi from the Beijing parade.

"You know who didn't go? Indian Prime Minister Modi because this parade was frightening to China's neighbors," he said.

For Fleitz, Modi's absence spoke louder than China's show of strength. It demonstrated that India sees itself not as a partner in a Chinese-led order but as a strategic rival preparing for the long contest ahead.

Both analysts framed India as central to the United States' Indo-Pacific strategy. By supporting India's territorial defense, they argued, the U.S. strengthens the bulwark against China's ambitions. The parade in Beijing, while intended to project power, instead exposed China's isolation — its closest democratic neighbor refusing to endorse its vision of dominance.

As Fleitz put it, "India and China are enemies." And for Chang, the enduring reality is that only closer U.S.-India cooperation can prevent Beijing from reshaping the global balance in its favor.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com