Fleitz to Newsmax: Trump's Gaza Deal 'One of His Greatest Moments'

Former National Security Council Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz on Monday called the release of all living hostages in Gaza and the truce with Hamas "one of President Trump's greatest moments," saying it cements Donald Trump's role as neutral arbiter in the Middle East.

Fleitz, a former CIA analyst and now vice chair of the America First Policy Institute, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" host Brian Lee and co-panelist Bryan E. Leib, the ex-executive director of Iranians Americans for Liberty, that Monday marked "a miraculous day," noting that it's the first time in over two and a half years with no live hostages held by Hamas.

He argued the president's arrival to a hero's welcome in Israel's Knesset and his bold, hour-long speech to parliament reflect Trump's newfound credibility with Israelis, Arabs, and the Palestinian Authority.

"This is one of the most significant acts of diplomacy ever by a U.S. president," Fleitz said, adding that the outcome "more than qualifies Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize."

Leib described the address as among Trump's most powerful, praising its firm tone, compassion, and diplomatic sweep.

He also credited Trump with weakening Iran, bringing home hostages, and advancing broader normalization accords.

When asked about the future, Fleitz struck a cautious note. He said he opposes deploying U.S. ground troops in Gaza, saying, "this is not our war," but acknowledged a limited American presence in Israel may play a monitoring or coordination role.

He said the next test is ensuring Hamas "lives up to its commitments, disarms, and relinquishes evacuated zones to the international force" to be organized in Cairo. Fleitz emphasized that much remains to be done.

"Hamas fighters have moved into areas Israel has evacuated. They must turn those over to the international force," he declared, pointing to a summit in Cairo slated in coming hours.

