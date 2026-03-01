WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: fred fleitz | donald trump | iran | islam | iranians

Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Trump Has Cleared Path for Iranians to Reclaim Country

By    |   Sunday, 01 March 2026 06:01 PM EST

Former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz told Newsmax Sunday that President Donald Trump promised the Iranian people a pathway to reclaim their country.

"President Trump made it clear in his statement that we didn't just do this to defend our security and global security, but to clear a pathway for the Iranian people to take back their country," Fleitz said.

"Trump promised to do that. He did it," Fleitz added. "Now it's up to the Iranian people."

Fleitz spoke after Trump said Sunday that the United States would not stop its military campaign against Iran until what he called a "radical, bloodthirsty, terrorist regime" is eliminated and prevented from threatening the United States with nuclear weapons.

In a six-minute address posted on Truth Social, Trump defended the U.S. offensive against Iran, declaring that the regime's pursuit of long-range missiles and nuclear capabilities left the United States with no choice.

"We cannot allow a nation that raises terrorist armies to possess such weapons ... allow them to extort the world to their evil will," Trump said. "Not going to let it happen."

Fleitz dismissed the idea that this was a war against all Muslims.

"We've seen demonstrations for President Trump for these attacks by Iranian Americans and ethnic Iranians," Fleitz said. "This is because Iran is at war with most of the Muslim world."

"The Muslim world is not going to come to the rescue of the people here," Fleitz said.

The former CIA analyst said he did not believe a deal could be made with the current Iranian regime.

"It's going to be really difficult because they're not going to want a deal to simply want to stop the attacks," Fleitz said. "This regime is in danger of falling."

