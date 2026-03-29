Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Iran Ground Invasion Not Likely

The deployment of U.S. forces to the Middle East provides leverage in ongoing negotiations with Iran, but a ground invasion is unlikely, as Americans oppose such action, according to former Trump national security chief of staff Fred Fleitz on Sunday.

Instead, Fleitz said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend" that the arrival of Marines in the region was a strategic move tied to diplomacy.

"We have infantry troops, special forces, and Marines going to the region," said Fleitz. "At a minimum, it gives the president leverage in negotiations with Iran, which are ongoing."

He noted that talks involving multiple countries are underway and emphasized that military pressure and diplomacy should work together.

Fleitz suggested limited military actions could be considered but stopped short of endorsing a broader conflict.

"At a minimum, I think we may be looking at seizing some islands in the Strait of Hormuz, maybe coastal areas near the strait. But I think intensified bombings and diplomacy is the way this can be resolved," he said. "The American people do not want us invading Iran. And I think that's something the president really wants to avoid."

He also pointed to signs of weakness within Iran's military apparatus, citing reports that children are being recruited.

"Well, let's first say that when you have armies recruiting children and old people, you know, they're losing the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps]. The militia has been devastated by the U.S. and Israeli attacks," Fleitz said.

Fleitz added that internal unrest in Iran could shape the next phase of the conflict.

"And I think there will be a massive uprising by the Iranian people. They've been told not to come out yet because of the bombing," he said. "But I think our next stage shouldn't be invading Iran. It should be doing what we can to help the Iranian people take down this vicious terrorist regime."

He said the Iranian government appears open to negotiations despite public rhetoric.

"In the meantime, I think that this regime, what's left of it, does want an end to the fighting. I think President Trump is right. They do want to negotiate. They lie publicly," Fleitz said. "And I think the pressure from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey will help us bring about that."

Heritage Foundation Executive Vice President Derrick Morgan, also on Sunday's program, echoed the view that recent U.S. actions are aimed at strengthening negotiating leverage while maintaining strategic pressure.

"Well, we've got to recognize that this regime and its proxies have been at war with the United States for generations at this point," Morgan said.

"And the fact is, President Trump deserves a lot of credit for nearly completely annihilating their military, for setting back their nuclear program and their missile program," he said.

Morgan said the focus now is on ensuring stability in key global shipping lanes.

"Now is the more difficult part, which is to make sure the Strait of Hormuz is open for business," he said. "If you have elite small numbers of troops that are geared towards those same objectives, that could conceivably work."

He agreed that troop deployments are tied to diplomatic strategy.

"And the fact is, Fred is right. This is to try to get more leverage in the negotiations," Morgan said. "This is going to either end with the regime making a deal, or Trump is going to open the strait up one way or another."

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