Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Biden Won't Go Along With Military Cartel Plan

President Joe Biden likely won't go along with a resolution introduced earlier this year that gives him authority to use the U.S. military against Mexico's drug cartels, because "he wants the border open," former National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz said on Newsmax Sunday.

"He doesn't care about the Southern border," Fleitz, the vice chairman of the America First Policy Institute Center for American Security, commented to Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"He wants the border open."

The resolution was introduced by GOP Reps. Dan Crenshaw, Texas, and Michael Waltz, Florida. Fleitz acknowledged that there are a "lot of issues" involved.

He added that former President Donald Trump also proposed the use of troops, but there is a policy that restricts the deployment of American troops inside the United States.

"If American troops were deployed on our side of the border, I think it would deter migrants trying to cross but there are pretty significant legal issues here that I don't think Biden has the interest or the backbone to face," said Fleitz.

Trump, however, talked about getting around the legal issues by saying that "this is an invasion and we need American troops to defend the border," said Fleitz. "I think that was a good explanation [but] I don't know if it would have passed muster within the Supreme Court."

Trump also talked about attacking drug labs in Mexico, and that threat "got the Mexican government to get their gear in order and stop illegal migrations," said Fleitz.

Fleitz also discussed the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine, including the global threat that exists of an alliance between Russia and Ukraine.

His comments come after Gen. Keith Kellogg said during CPAC Sunday that Biden has not pushed Russian President Vladimir Putin hard enough or had dialogue with the Russian leader.

"Why isn't Biden trying to call Putin?" said Fleitz. "Where is Biden's peace plan to end this conflict? We know the Chinese have one. It's not great, but there are some good aspects to it. The Europeans want to talk about a peace plan. Biden seems to think we'll just send weapons to Ukraine indefinitely and somehow that will end the war."

Meanwhile, Biden likes to talk about China as a competitor, but the United States does not know whether the COVID-19 pandemic was the result of a bioweapon.

"We know now that this virus leaked from the lab, we know that China did not let its citizens travel within China, but did let them travel around the world to spread this deadly disease," said Fleitz. "This was a war crime. You know, we don't know a lot of the aspects of what happened here. But we know that happened and China should be held responsible for deliberately letting this virus spread around the world."

China's growing global power, including the currency exchange, could also be a threat in the future.

"The good thing is that most nations don't trust China," said Fleitz. "They don't trust its economy. They know the American dollar is reliable. It's been reliable for a long time."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!