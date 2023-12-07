Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Penn, MIT, Harvard Donors Must Pull Funding

Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Thursday that donors to the University of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Harvard University need to pull their funding.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the former Trump administration official argued that billionaires funding the schools need to put their money where their mouth is and stop writing checks until the academic institutions change.

The three universities are currently under fire after their presidents refused Tuesday at a House Education and the Workforce Committee hearing to fight back against calls for violence against Jews on their campuses.

"It's incomprehensible to me, given how large the University of Pennsylvania student body is with Jewish students, how it could possibly have a surge in antisemitism and hatred of Israel," Fleitz explained.

However, it is even more frightening that "their president would make excuses to try to say that genocide against Jews isn't against the speech code under certain circumstances," he added.

Those reasons are why, according to Fleitz, "every donor to Penn and MIT and Harvard — they need to pull their money until this is fixed."

"These presidents have to be fired," added Fleitz, vice chair of the America First Policy Institute's Center for American Security. "Parents can't let their children go to schools that tolerate antisemitism and hatred of Israel. Full stop."

Penn is already feeling the heat financially for President M. Elizabeth Magill's testimony before the House panel this week.

Axios reported Thursday that Ross Stevens, a Penn undergrad alum who is the founder and CEO of Stone Ridge Asset Management, was pulling a gift worth around $100 million to the school.

Penn's laissez-faire "attitude toward harassment and discrimination against Jewish students would violate any policies of rules that prohibit harassment and discrimination based on religion," Stevens wrote in a letter announcing his decision.

