Fleitz to Newsmax: Americans Might Now Be Targets of Iran

Former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Friday that he's worried about Iran retaliating against Americans, since our service members are "vulnerable" and easier to hit than targets in Israel.

Fleitz, vice chair of the Center for American Security for America First Policy Institute, joined "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" to address the situation in the Middle East as Israel remains on high alert over the death of an Iranian general in an airstrike on Monday. Israel is bracing for a retaliatory attack after being blamed by Iran.

However, Fleitz said Iran needs to tread carefully; any retaliation inside Israeli territory would likely lead to Israel shredding swaths of key Iranian territory, including its oil sectors.

"There are targets in Iran that Israel has wanted to bomb for a long time: nuclear sites, missile sites, possibly chemical weapons sites, IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] buildings. If Iran was to strike the territory of Israel, all bets are off," Fleitz told host Carl Higbie. "And Israel has very sophisticated missiles that it will use to destroy these sites."

The flip side, Fleitz worries, is that Iran might turn its attention to vulnerable U.S. service members in the Middle East instead, especially with "the most incompetent president in history when it comes to national security," he said.

"What worries me is that Israeli targets are probably harder for Iran to hit, and Iran may retaliate by attacking Americans," Fleitz said. "There are very vulnerable Americans at bases in Syria and in Iraq. And I worry that that might be the way that Iran might choose to retaliate."

Iranian Gen. Mohammad Reza Zahedi, his deputy, and five other IRGC members were killed in an airstrike at the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, on Monday.

Fleitz said it's also possible that Iran is posturing, a notion also proffered by Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum on Thursday. "That's Iran. They're always using rhetoric, and they're always threatening," she told Newsmax.

"If Iran was to fire missiles at Israel, first of all, they'd be shot down," Fleitz said Friday. "I don't know how accurate they are. But I think the destruction to Iran could be extreme. Israel could take out their oil sector."

"It's not something Iran should be contemplating. And I simply believe that for public relations reasons, they have to talk about how they're going to retaliate," Fleitz added. "But my guess is that we haven't seen retaliation yet because the Iranians haven't figured out: How can they hit Israel without precipitating a huge counterattack?"

