Fr. Pavone to Newsmax: If Trump Runs in 2024, He Can Say 'I Did it Already'

Fr. Frank Pavone, of Priests for Life, told Newsmax Tuesday that if former President Donald Trump runs for president in 2024, “he can say, ‘I did it already’” when it comes to a number of issues.

“Nobody has done more for the church than President Trump has,” Pavone said during an appearance on Newsmax’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

“We just look at the whole litany, whether it's our economy, our security, school choice — he led in a way that he accomplished things past presidents wanted to do but couldn't, for whatever reason,” he continued. “It’s not enough to have the right positions. You’ve got to know how to fight, negotiate and push in order to win.”

The best argument for Trump’s reelection, according to Pavone, lies in what he has already accomplished in his first term as president.

“He's not only going to make promises, but he can say, ‘I did it already,” he said.

Trump has been teasing another run for the presidency endlessly for weeks, and is widely expected to throw his hat in the ring Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. when he makes a “very big announcement.”

When asked if Trump was more of a Catholic than President Joe Biden, who frequently touts his Catholic credentials, Pavone said, “Absolutely!”

“I've gotten more inspiration and encouragement to speak my mind as a priest [from Trump], including into the civic arena, than I've gotten from any of the Catholic leaders,” he said. “It's just amazing what's going on here. He understands that the role of the church, the voice of the clergy, is needed in America. It's part of what makes America great and he has defended that in a way that far surpasses what other presidents, who claim to be Catholic, have not only been able to do, but have even wanted to do.”

“Biden's trashing of the Catholic faith is just offensive to countless people who are making sacrifices every day to live that faith and they see him throwing it out the window,” Pavone added.

