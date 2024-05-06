Rev. Graham to Newsmax: World 'Hatred' Greater Than Ever

Rev. Franklin Graham, speaking to Newsmax on Monday, expressed concerns about the resurgence of antisemitism on college campuses amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, urging prayers for peace and an end to hatred.

In an interview on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Graham lamented the recent escalation of antisemitic sentiments, drawing parallels to historical atrocities like the Holocaust. "First of all, I pray for peace and that this war would come to an end, and I just pray that God will intervene," Graham stated.

"And then to watch what's happening on our college campuses, that antisemitism after 80 years has come back, the evil, the hatred that's in the human heart, is being manifest each and every night on television, as we watch what's happening on these college campuses," he added.

Graham underscored the significance of addressing hate and fostering understanding.

"The hatred in the human heart is still there, and only God can change that heart," he said. "That's why he sent his son to take our sins, and he died at the hands of men who hated him and despised him."

His remarks come amid heightened tensions on college campuses regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Following Hamas' attack on Israel and subsequent retaliation, universities across the U.S. have become arenas for passionate debates and protests.

According to ABC News, universities have witnessed intense activism both in support of Palestinians in Gaza and in solidarity with Israel. The discord has led to prolonged protests and encampments as students, faculty, and other members of university communities clash over the conflict and universities' financial ties to Israel.

Graham criticized the state of education in the U.S., suggesting that it has failed to mitigate hatred. "We have spent billions of dollars for the Department of Education to educate our young people, and all we've done is educate them to hate," he said. "The world needs God's healing power right now. Today, the hatred is, I think, greater today than I've seen in my lifetime."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com