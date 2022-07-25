Fr. Pavone to Newsmax: Catholics Worry Church Opposition to Abortion 'At Risk'

Father Frank Pavone, the director of Priests for Life, told Newsmax that the Catholic Church's staunch opposition to abortion is "at risk in the view of many people."

During a Monday appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Father Pavone pointed out that several Catholic pro-life activists are discontented with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden not being reprimanded for their support of abortion.

"They see people like Biden, Pelosi and many others throwing that faith out the window, but then they still want the political benefit of being known as a Catholic," Father Pavone said.

"But the fact is many on the fringes are also getting confused, and they're asking, 'Is the Church serious about this abortion issue or not?' he continued, adding that ordinary people are asking if promoters of abortion will be disciplined or not.

The priest's comments follow several controversies that have shaken the Catholic world surrounding politicians in the last year. After Pelosi was denied communion by San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, she received the sacrament at the Vatican.

Further, Biden has been under scrutiny for publicly emphasizing his Catholic faith but supporting abortion too. In May, the president was blasted for a statement defending Roe after the Dobbs decision was leaked to Politico.

"Roe says what all basic mainstream religions have historically concluded, that the existence of a human life and being is a question. Is it at the moment of conception? Is it six months? Is it six weeks? Is it quickening, like Aquinas argued?" Biden said at the time.

Villanova University theology professor Massimo Faggioli insisted to Time Magazine that Biden has adjusted his opinion on abortion to adjust to the leftward drift of his political party.

"He's being pushed to adopt and defend and legislate on the position of the party, which historically wasn't his in the mid-'70s. He has changed his mind."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!