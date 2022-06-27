Father Pavone to Newsmax: Proponents Should Make Case for Abortion, Not Protest

Father Frank Pavone, international director of Priests for Life, on Monday on Newsmax challenged those who are angry over the Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade to make a "persuasive" case to their legislators rather than staging protests at places such as the homes of Supreme Court justices.

"I would say to them, first of all, read the decision, and you'll find out that in the Dobbs decision, the court does not take a policy position on abortion," Pavone said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "What they are saying, is we, the court, we're wrong in saying that it is some kind of constitutionally based right. But if you, the people, want to work through your legislators to permit abortion, you can do so. If you work through your legislators to protect these children and not allow abortion, you can do that, too."

Pavone said angry people should not "go yelling and screaming" in front of the homes of the Supreme Court justices over the decision, but "go to your statehouses and peacefully, persuasively meet with your lawmakers."

Pavone said he was at the National Right to Life Convention when the news broke about the decision, and while there was "hooting and hollering" there was also a sense of gratitude from people who "compassionately have been providing alternatives to abortion – from mom's healing for those who have had abortions, educating people on how harmful abortion is, and how extreme the American policy is on abortion … I was just filled with gratitude for the perseverance, the sacrifice, and the faith in God, that these people have had that some day we would see this moment."

A poll over the weekend showed that 65% of Americans thought that the ruling suddenly made abortion illegal in America, and Pavone said that's because "the whole debate has been short-circuited."

"For 50 years, we've been used to the idea that the Supreme Court sets policy on abortion because that's what they did," he said. "Now the shift is from the courts to the legislatures, and it's easy for people to think that for five decades, the Supreme Court has said yes to abortion, and now, it's saying no to abortion again. It's not saying no to abortion. It's saying we're not equipped to decide. A court decides matters between litigants and legislatures, can decide matters that are good for all the people, not just the litigants in a particular case."

