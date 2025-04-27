Frank Pavone to Newsmax: Push to Fight Anti-Christian Bias Praiseworthy

Attorney General Pam Bondi's plans for a task force to fight anti-Christian bias shows how seriously President Donald Trump and his administration take the issue, Father Frank Pavone, the director of the Pro-Life Central organization, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"I cannot find words to praise this highly enough," Pavone told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "First of all, the people on this committee, the highest level Cabinet officials, this is not just some kind of, you know, committee of outsiders. The secretary of State is sitting right next to her, the secretary of Defense, and other top people in the administration."

Pavone said he and his ministry have felt the government's anti-Christian bias.

"The Obama administration took us all the way to the Supreme Court about trying to interfere with our practice of the faith and the way we run our ministry," said Pavone. "On the other hand, with the Trump administration, we've been on conference calls where we've been assured over and over again, don't hide your faith, don't think you're going to be treated any, any differently than groups that do not have faith. You are with us. We appreciate what you're doing 100%."

Religious freedom, he added while discussing religious persecution worldwide, is "rooted in human dignity."

"You can believe in the truth of your religion, and we do, and you can want to spread it, and we do," said Pavone. "But that can never mean that you either force it on somebody or that you do violence against someone of a different faith. That's the lesson every religious group needs to learn, and that will go a long way in reducing these kinds of acts of violence."

Pavone also addressed the legacy Pope Francis leaves, and said his emphasis on mercy was "always great."

"But we've got to also admit that there's a lot of healing that needs to take place in the church," he said. "There was a lot of confusion created over the last 12 years, and we're going to help to do that. I can invite our viewers to join in a prayer campaign for these cardinals, [who are] going to choose the next Pope. [We] ask for wisdom that they will have to choose somebody who is really going to heal those wounds that many people have experienced."

Still, said Pavone, "We love the papacy. Jesus instituted it. We love the church. And the church will go on in a positive direction. I am confident."

