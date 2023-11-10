Frank Pavone to Newsmax: 'Nobody Wins' in Ohio's Abortion Vote

"Nobody wins" with Ohio's vote this past week for a measure to include abortion rights in the state constitution, Priests for Life National Director Frank Pavone said on Newsmax Friday.

"First of all, it doesn't represent the position of Ohio residents and voters or represent the position of any group in America," Pavone commented on Newsmax's "Newsline." "Never have we seen a poll where most Americans say there should be unlimited abortion. Never have we seen a poll that says parents shouldn't be involved if their minor-aged daughter gets an abortion."

Instead, the amendment was passed through "sound-bite voting," said Pavone.

"There's a lot of deceptive advertising going on," he said. "We know that this is outside the mainstream of the American people."

And he said that all abortions are "destructive" not only to the child, but to the mother and father.

"We have the Silent No More campaign, the voices of those that have had abortions," said Pavone. "We know it causes lifelong devastation. So who wins in this process? Nobody."

Pavone further asked that if the abortion lobby wanted Ohio to have unrestricted abortions, "why don't they just introduce a bill?"

By introducing a constitutional amendment, "they're saying we're going to bypass the will of the people," he said.

"If you introduce a bill, then you introduce a debate that includes both pieces of the equation," Pavone continued. "What about the rights of the child?"

In comments made by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, "they don't even mention the existence of the child, much less how do you balance the rights of the child and the mother?" he added. "For them, it's like the child doesn't even exist, and that's unrealistic."

