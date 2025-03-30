Father Pavone to Newsmax: School's Display Is Evil at Work

Father Frank Pavone, speaking out Sunday on Newsmax about a controversial alphabet display at a Virginia high school, said it shows that "evil doesn't just happen."

"There are apostles of evil, and they have the zeal on their side that we're called on to have on our side for the Gospel of Jesus Christ," Pavone, the national director of Priests for Life, told "Sunday Agenda."

The display, titled “The ABCs to ME,” went up at a high school in Fairfax County, Virginia, for Women's History Month. The description said the school's Women's History class was "celebrating and bringing awareness to what it means to be a young woman today at West Springfield High School and in the world," reported The Daily Signal.

One sign said that "A is for Abortion" and carried an image of a coat hanger with a positive pregnancy test. Other signs said "T is for Transgender;" "Q is for Queer;" and "H is for Hope," which carried an image of former Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Pavone argued that if an image was needed for abortion, "why don't you put a picture there of an aborted baby? They know full well that the last thing they want to do in promoting abortion is to actually show abortion."

Overall, he said, the school was "doubling down on an agenda that the American people have rejected."

"The more they double-down on it, not only in terms of the issues themselves but in terms of indoctrinating our children in this, the more that they're just going to implode and lose all political relevance, and that's just fine with me and I'm sure with the rest of us," Pavone said.

The priest also spoke out about the news that a satanic group based in Kansas had attempted to hold a ceremony at the Kansas State House in Topeka, but were stopped with the group's leader being taken out in handcuffs.

"Just as the left always tries to do, they're going to try to make themselves out to be the victims here," said Pavone. "They were told they weren't to have any seances or demonstrations inside that building. You break the law, you break the rules, you're going to suffer the consequences. So I don't want to hear any victim talk from these people."

He added that Christians believe in the First Amendment right to freedom of religion, and "if these people want to have a satanic service, obey all the local rules and ordinances and so forth and how respect ... but the religion of Jesus Christ far overhwelms anything that these people have to bring forward."

