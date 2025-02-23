Father Pavone to Newsmax: Christians Must Fight for Their Faith

Christianity is the "most persecuted religion," so the faithful must follow Jesus Christ in fighting "vigorously for the faith," Father Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life, told Newsmax Sunday.

"It's a religion that was founded because its founder was crucified," Pavone said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "There's a double-edged sword here. On the one hand, we know Jesus sacrificed himself for us. He says to us, 'Love your enemies. Carry your own cross.'"

But there is another side, with Christ calling on the faithful to fight for the faith, defend it, and spread it, and "I'm afraid we've lost that very appropriate aggressiveness," he added.

"Some of us in the church and some organizations and even some priests are told, you know, when we defend the faith against these things very vigorously, including in the public square, we're told we're being too aggressive. And we've got to get over this," said Pavone.

But with the church and Christianity being persecuted and criticized, "are we sending any signals that it is OK with us?" he asked. "If we don't stand up and speak up and fight back aggressively, we are sending that signal to our enemies, and it will only get worse."

And with Christians being martyred worldwide, that gives cause for self-examination, said Pavone.

"I know that one of the dynamics we're dealing with is that Christianity is a real challenge for the world because we're not a religion that says to people, Oh, you know, you can do whatever you want. God loves you no matter what you do," he said.

"The gospel is so specific. It's such a clear light in the darkness. It sets such clear boundaries about human sexuality, about respect for life, about justice, and the way we have to treat other people, that it's inescapable. As soon as you name the name of Christ, you're invoking an entire set of teachings, which is very challenging."

