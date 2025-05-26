Dr. Frank Contessa to Newsmax: 'Food Is Medicine'

Dr. Frank Contessa told Newsmax on Monday that the White House report on chronic illnesses in the United States shows the need for "healthy, organic food."

The White House Make America Healthy Again Commission last week released a report on chronic disease in the U.S. claiming that many of these illnesses are caused by processed foods, chemicals in the environment, and low-activity children.

Contessa, in an interview on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," defended Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.'s focus on diet and exercise over medication, saying, "Food is medicine."

He added, "When we look at one of the reasons that our health is diminishing over the years, [it] is because the quality of our food has diminished over the years."

Contessa said, "Our food is sprayed with toxins, it's genetically modified, and it really affects our health. Our food and our diet are the building blocks of our health. And, you know, big agriculture and big food. They fight back and they say, Well, we need these chemicals because if we don't have these chemicals, then crop yields will drop and food prices will go up and there won't be enough supply. I think we can solve that problem."

He continued, "I think to continue spraying poisons onto our food just because we get a better crop yield, that's not a good enough reason. I think we're a resourceful enough country that we can find solutions to this and actually grow healthy, organic food that's available and inexpensive enough for everybody to have."

