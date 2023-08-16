Francey Hakes to Newsmax: Weiss Should Step Down From Hunter Probe

Former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes told Newsmax on Wednesday that David Weiss should step down from the Department of Justice's investigation of Hunter Biden.

Joining "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Hakes agreed that Weiss' controversial plea deal in a separate Hunter Biden case and insistence on heading the new special counsel investigation were major red flags.

"If he had any self-respect, he would voluntarily step down," Hakes said of Weiss, who is the U.S. attorney for Delaware.

"He has to know that he is damaged goods at this point for at least half the country, and it should be a lot more than that," she said. "People should recognize that this isn't right."

Weiss has been under fire for pushing a plea deal for President Joe Biden's son in Delaware that would help him avoid jail time on tax evasion and gun charges. However, the judge in the case voiced several concerns with the proposal.

On Tuesday, Weiss officially withdrew the plea deal in an official court filing and fired back at allegations by Hunter Biden's attorneys the deal was "valid and binding." A court fight could be looming about which parts of the deal stand, The New York Times reported.

Hakes on Wednesday criticized the department for not launching the investigation earlier when Hunter Biden's laptop was first obtained and subsequently verified to be legitimate.

"Hunter Biden's laptop ... is a treasure trove of potential criminality," Hakes said. "There's probable cause all day long inside that laptop for a myriad of offenses that should have been investigated the minute that laptop was seized from that computer store owner.

"This plea agreement is a result of willful blindness when it comes to the Biden family."

