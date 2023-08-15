×
Tags: francey hakes | georgia | indictment | donald trump | fani willis | scott mcafee | televised

Hakes to Newsmax: Trump Ga. Trial 'Likely' Televised

By    |   Tuesday, 15 August 2023 07:57 PM EDT

Chances are that a televised spectacle of former President Donald Trump testifying in a Georgia courthouse could take place soon, former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes told Newsmax.

Speaking to "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," in an interview that was partially cut, Hakes says, "[there's no] way" Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis "will object to cameras in the courtroom. She's a public official. She gets elected. She's constantly running for reelection, and I think she has her eye on higher office."

And Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, Hakes adds, "has to run for election in 2024, so he's definitely going to want his face on TV; whether it's yelling at Trump or defendants, or bending over backward to be fair — we have no idea which, or maybe a little of both ... I suspect he will also want cameras in the courtroom."

Hakes notes that even if one party objects, the judge can still allow cameras.

"So, it's likely to be televised," Hakes concludes.

