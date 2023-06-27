Francey Hakes to Newsmax: Trump Tape Leak Is 'Trial by Ambush'

Francey Hakes, a former assistant United States attorney, told Newsmax that a CNN report that includes key leaked tapes of former President Donald Trump is "trial by ambush."

Appearing Tuesday on "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Hakes criticized the leak, which was presented as to appear that Trump believed "there was nothing to declassify" in some of his sensitive files housed at Mar-a-Lago.

"Lawyers know that there's always more to a tape," Hakes explained. "There's context to the tape. There's possible editing of the tape. There's the authenticity of the tape. All of these things have to be established before they can be admitted into evidence."

"This is like trial by ambush, where you got someone who is obviously trying once again to put evidence out there before it has a chance to get into a court of law to make the president look bad."

However, Hakes broke with the former president in arguing that it did actually make him look bad, arguing that it "sounds inculpatory rather than exculpatory."

Trump defended his actions in the recording on Truth Social this week, accusing DOJ special counsel John L. Smith of leaking the tape and spinning it, calling the actual contents "an exoneration."

"This continuing Witch Hunt is another ELECTION INTERFERENCE Scam," Trump posted on his social media platform. "They are cheaters and thugs!"

Smith's office is heading the prosecution in the upcoming trial of Trump, who was indicted and arraigned earlier this month on 37 felony counts, including alleged violations of the Espionage Act and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

