Francey Hakes to Newsmax: Judge Chutkan Departing from Normal Court Rules

Former federal prosecutor Francey Hakes told Newsmax that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is not following the "collegiality" of the American Bar Association by accommodating President Donald Trump's busy defense attorneys.

Hakes on Tuesday spoke about Judge Chutkan, who is assigned to Trump's 2020 election case, while appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." She said that although a judge being appointed by a majority political party isn't indicative of bias, "In this case, it does appear to me that she is showing her colors and is showing her bias because she is not following the normal court rules ... of having a certain period of time to respond to motions. She's not following the collegiality of the Bar and trying to accommodate busy defense attorneys.

"They may have other cases that have been scheduled for a long time for hearings or pleas, or sentencing in other criminal courts around Florida or wherever they practice," Hakes continued. "And she's not accommodating that, much less accommodating the other hearing in federal court on Thursday. So, I think her bias is showing. I don't think it's a good sign."

Judge Chutkan on Tuesday set a date for a Friday hearing in Washington, D.C., regarding Trump's attempt to challenge the 2020 election. The former president's legal team had originally requested a hearing date of next week.

Trump's attorneys filed a request for a hearing date, stating a preference for Monday or Tuesday of next week, when both attorneys can be present. Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche, will be unavailable due to his appearance in Florida on Thursday for Trump's arraignment on the superseding indictment brought by special counsel Jack Smith in his probe of Trump's handling of classified documents, ABC News reported.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!