Rep. Foxx to Newsmax: Teachers' Union President World's 'Most Dangerous Person'

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said Republicans are pushing back against the education establishment so parents can take control of their children's education.

"We're going to be pushing parental choice. We're going to be taking the control of education away from the teachers' union and the bureaucrats," Foxx told Newsmax's "America Right Now."

"The parents' bill of rights is going to ensure that parents have access to the curriculum that their children are being taught. We want them to have the knowledge of what's in that curriculum. We want them to have the knowledge of where the money is going that is being given to the education establishment. And we want them to be very much involved with their children’s education."

Foxx also referred to Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, as the most dangerous person in the world.

"It's not Xi Jinping. It's not Vladimir Putin. It's Randi Weingarten. The teachers' unions have almost destroyed the public schools. We want to push parental choice, education choice. Many parents are leaving public schools because of how bad they have become."

Weingarten on Friday said voters overwhelmingly reject newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's anti-school, culture war agenda after McCarthy earlier this week pledged to tackle "woke indoctrination in our schools."

"The latest education poll tells us loud and clear: Voters, including parents, oppose McCarthy's agenda to prioritize political fights in schools and instead support real solutions, like getting our kids and teachers what they need to recover and thrive," she said in a statement released by AFT.

"Rather than reacting to MAGA-driven culture wars, voters overwhelmingly say they want lawmakers to get back to basics: to invest in public schools and get educators the resources they need to create safe and welcoming environments, boost academic skills and pave pathways to career, college, and beyond," she added.

Foxx told Newsmax she agreed with Weingarten on one of her points.

"What's interesting here is Randi Weingarten mentioned the basics. What we want the schools to do is get back to the basics. We want children to learn what we've always talked about: reading, writing, arithmetic," she said.

"Those are the basics, and that's what we want them to be doing. That isn't what's been happening in the schools. The schools have been focused on CRT [critical race theory], gender transition, and other things: emotional, social learning."

