Dick Morris to Newsmax: Carlson's Exit Makes Newsmax Voice of the Right

Political author Dick Morris on Monday said that with Tucker Carlson out at Fox News, Newsmax is now the number one network for conservatives.

Speaking on Carlson's departure, Morris says, "The obvious fact is that Newsmax has won — has won."

"Newsmax is now the sole conservative voice in media," Morris told "American Agenda" during his appearance. "And Fox News can talk about that, but by firing Carlson, they have decidedly moved to the left and to the center."

Carlson's exit from Fox News follows just days after the network settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million. Dominion accused the network of airing conspiracy theories and false claims during the 2020 presidential election.

"The other big win here," Morris says of Carlson's departure, "is Donald Trump because Newsmax covers all of Trump's rallies. Fox News did not cover any of them because [News Corp Owner Rupert] Murdoch hates Trump. Because when Trump was President and Murdoch was the media boss, Trump didn't let him run the country — didn't let him call the shots."

