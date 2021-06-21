Former Rep. Fossella to Newsmax: Running to Protect Staten Island From Crime

Former GOP congressman Vito Fossella, who former President Donald Trump has endorsed in his race for Staten Island's next borough president, told Newsmax Monday that he is running for office to help protect the community where he was born and raised from falling victim to crime rates that are spiraling out of control.

"I joined the race — it'll be late in the game — because I saw a city just crumbling around us," Fossella said on Newsmax's "National Report," adding that he wants to thank Trump personally for his endorsement. "The community that I love in Staten Island, born and raised, part of that is a sinking ship, like a Titanic, and I said, you know, enough is enough."

The issue is that New York City's police officers aren't allowed to do their jobs, said Fossella, and as a result, "it's just chaos."

"People are being pushed on subways, women in the middle of the day are being punched in the face and it's just chaos," Fossella said. "It's lawlessness and chaos and what I do not want to happen is to have it come to Staten Island."

When New York City's crime was out of control in the 1990s, "we proved that we can stop it," he continued. "Staten Island (was) a big part of that effort, helping to elect Rudy Giuliani, who, by the way, came out yesterday as well."

But there is a "fight on our hands," Fossella said. "We want the good people of this city in Staten Island to stand up and be protected, and that's why I'm running."

"What we do not want to happen on Staten Island and see what's happening in the rest of the city, to come across the bridge across the water and affect our neighborhoods," said Fossella. "We're starting to see it. It's creeping in … (we need to) stand up and say enough is enough."

The primary election in the hotly contested New York City mayoral race is being held Tuesday, and even though the city is strongly Democrat, Fossella said that Staten Island is a "very unique community" that stands for law and order and patriotism.

"A lot of folks who think of New York City are thinking, you know, maybe Times Square in Manhattan, but the reality of Staten Island is we have a little over 500,000 people, give or take, and we like to consider ourselves the safest big city in America because we have so many active and retired law enforcement," he added.

"We look at the world a little differently," he said. "This is why back and as I said in the nineties who was so overwhelmingly supportive of Rudy Giuliani on his first win because we saw a city spiraling out of control, and once again we see we're seeing the same thing. This is a sequel to that movie. We need to stop it. "

Fossella said he's also been backed by former Rep. Pete King, with whom he worked in Congress on items such as the 9-11 Victims Compensation Fund.

