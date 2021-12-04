Ric Grenell to Newsmax: 'Russians Smelling Weakness' in Biden

Former Amb. Richard Grenell told Newsmax on Saturday that "the Russians are smelling weakness" in the Biden administration, as U.S. intelligence indicates Russia is amassing 175,000 troops for an offensive against Ukraine, The Washington Post reported Friday.

"The Obama-Biden administration watched as Russia grabbed Crimea and rewrote the borders of Europe," Grenell told "The Count." "And now what we have is the Biden-Harris administration sending the same weak signals and Russia rising up. And so, the common denominator there is Joe Biden."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken referred to "evidence that Russia has made plans for significant aggressive moves against Ukraine" in Stockholm, Sweden, on Thursday, according to The New York Times.

Grenell, who served under the Trump administration's foreign policy team, was the Special Presidential Envoy for peace negotiations in the Serbia-Kosovo conflict. Familiar with Eastern Europe, he warned, "Washington has got to wake up" on the threat of Russian aggression in the region.

The former ambassador and acting director of national intelligence under President Donald Trump conceded "Ukraine is not a member of NATO; we don't have a treaty obligation to protect them. We certainly don't want to get into a war with Russia,"

But he added, "there are things that we can do in the lead up to send a very strong message, and we haven't been doing those."

"What the Biden team is doing is sending so many weak signals to lots of different countries around the world," Grenell warned. "That all of this is going to come home in a very dangerous way, and we're going to be pushed into a corner exactly like Afghanistan."

A National Security Council spokesperson said Friday the United States did not seek conflict with Russia and believed diplomacy was the best way to avert a crisis and prevent relations from spiraling further downward, according to the Times.

