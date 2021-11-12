Rep. Waltz to Newsmax: America's Enemies 'Smell Weakness' in the White House

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., told "Spicer & Co." on Newsmax Friday that America's enemies "smell weakness" in the foreign policy of the Biden administration after the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan and current Russian aggression in Crimea.

"It was no coincidence that Russia invaded Crimea and Ukraine under the Obama administration ... that Iran was marching across the Middle East alongside Russia, also in the Obama administration. That same crowd that was around Obama is now around Biden ... they see opportunity, and you're starting to see the results of it," Waltz said.

Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014 during the Obama administration. Experts warn that Russia may invade Ukraine sometime this year over the contested Donbas region, currently occupied by pro-Russian separatists, according to Politico.

Waltz recently signed a letter along with Rep. Michael R. Turner, R-Ohio, and ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee Rep. Mike D. Rogers, R-Ala., calling on the Biden administration to take a more aggressive stance against Russia in the event of a Ukrainian offensive.

"With the recent massing of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border, we urge your administration to take immediate and swift action to provide support to Ukraine in the form of intelligence and weapons. We also urge your administration to deploy a U.S. military presence in the Black Sea to deter a Russian invasion," the letter reads.

Waltz also criticized President Joe Biden's Iran policy, citing the recent occupation of the U.S. embassy in Yemen by an Iran-backed Houthi militia, which has resulted in a hostage crisis, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"The reason they're doing it is because they know they can get away with it with no consequences ... you have a fundamental flaw in the team," the congressman told Newsmax.

When asked if he expects the 13 House Republicans who voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (BIF) to attend the bill signing on Monday, Waltz replied, "I hope not. It's like a gateway drug to socialism."

