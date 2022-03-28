Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Food Shortage Talks Shows Biden Has 'Screwed Things Up'

Amid a potential incoming food shortage, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax that in every domain, the Biden administration has "screwed things up."

Appearing on Monday's "Stinchfield," Jordan said researchers associated with agriculture "told me that the price of fertilizer is up like three times what it was before [in 2020] — the prices [are] just out of line."

According to a Reuters report, Americans should expect to see a 12% increase in fertilizer costs this year; this comes after prices rose 17% in 2021.

"You think about the already 40-year high inflation we have, now we have $5 gas, now if there's shortages on the critical supplies we need for our food supply, imagine what that's going to mean to moms and dads as they're trying to provide just the food and the groceries that they got to buy for their family," Jordan continued.

"So this is where it really gets serious. And again, so much of it is driven by just bad decisions."

The phenomenon might not be localized to the United States. The Wall Street Journal reported, according to an estimate from The Global Network Against Food Crises, by last Sept., 161 million people across 42 nations in 2021 faced food insecurity "up 19% from the start of the year."

"Every single area, the Biden administration has screwed things up," Jordan concluded. "We went from a secure border to complete chaos. We went from energy independence to the president begging OPEC, Iran, and Venezuela to increase production. We went from relatively safe streets to record levels of crime in every major urban area. And we went from stable prices to a 40-year-high inflation — driven a lot by energy."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here